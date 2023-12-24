One man dead, one critically, in shooting in Blanchardstown restaurant on Christmas Eve

LAST UPDATE | 8 minutes ago
GARDAÍ ARE AT the scene of an apparent gangland shooting in which two men have been injured, one of whom is in a critical condition, in west Dublin this evening.
The incident, which happened at a restaurant in the centre of Blanchardstown village, saw at least one man injured in the upper body.
Gardaí are at the scene and it is understood the victim, who is in his late 40s, has been rushed to Connolly Hospital.
The second man has also been brought to hospital. Sources have said he may have sustained stab wounds in the aftermath of the shooting.
The restaurant was busy at the time of the shooting and video is circulating on social media of customers seeking cover under tables.
It is understood that there were a number of children inside the business during the shooting. One woman can be seen in some of the videos carrying two young children away from the scene.
The restaurant is located on the Main Street in Blanchardstown village, close to Castleknock, and is popular with families.
The Garda press office has been contacted for comment.
This is a developing story – we will update it as more information comes…
