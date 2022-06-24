Man seriously injured following shooting in underground car park

A MAN HAS been seriously injured in a shooting in Dublin.

The incident happened in the Kilmainham area of the capital shortly after 11am.

Advertisement

The victim is understood to be in a critical condition.

It is understood the shooting took place in the basement of nearby apartments, close to Kilmainham Garda Station.

Gardaí said that the scene is currently preserved and a technical examination is to be conducted.

A spokesperson said: “Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this incident to come forward.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

“Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on the South Circular Road in the Kilmainham area on the morning of Friday, 24th June, 2022, are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact Kilmainham Garda Station on 01 666 9700, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.”