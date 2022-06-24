#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 17°C Friday 24 June 2022
Advertisement

Man seriously injured following shooting in underground car park

The incident happened In Kilmainham.

By Garreth MacNamee Friday 24 Jun 2022, 12:40 PM
50 minutes ago 13,205 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5798928
Image: Leah Farrell via RollingNews.ie
Image: Leah Farrell via RollingNews.ie

Updated 29 minutes ago

A MAN HAS been seriously injured in a shooting in Dublin. 

The incident happened in the Kilmainham area of the capital shortly after 11am. 

The victim is understood to be in a critical condition. 

It is understood the shooting took place in the basement of nearby apartments, close to Kilmainham Garda Station.

Gardaí said that the scene is currently preserved and a technical examination is to be conducted.

A spokesperson said: “Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this incident to come forward.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on the South Circular Road in the Kilmainham area on the morning of Friday, 24th June, 2022, are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact Kilmainham Garda Station on 01 666 9700, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.”

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie