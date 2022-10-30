Man taken to hospital after shooting in Co Louth

A MAN WAS taken to hospital last night after a shooting in Dundalk, Co Louth.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to the incident, which occurred around 8.10pm in the Woodbury Gardens area of Dundalk, to come forward.

The man was brought to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The scene of the shooting was preserved for technical examination.

Gardaí had made no arrests as of late last night.

“Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the Woodbury Gardens area of Dundalk between 7.30pm and 8.30pm are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí,” a garda statement said.

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact Dundalk Garda Station on 042 9388400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.”