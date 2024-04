AT LEAST THREE people have been shot at an Eid al-Fitr event in Philadelphia, according to police.

The shooting happened at around 2.30pm local time (6.30pm Irish time.

The incident occurred in an area where residents were celebrating Eid al-Fitr, the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

Police at the scene heard about 30 gun shots, Philadelphia police commissioner Kevin Bethel told reporters at a news conference.

Two groups of people started firing at each other, and people began fleeing the scene, he said.

Five people, four males and a female, have been arrested, Bethel said.

Four weapons were recovered at the scene.

One suspect, a 15-year-old boy who police said had a weapon, was shot by police and sustained wounds to his shoulder and leg.

A 22-year-old man was also shot in the stomach, and another juvenile had a gunshot wound to his hand.

No-one was killed, police said.

Bethal said is it “very fortunate” that there were no other injuries or fatalities.

It was not immediately clear what caused the shooting.

Dozens of police officers responded to the shooting in the city’s Parkside section.

US Senator Bob Casey said his office has been in touch with local officials regarding the incident.

“As we gather more details, I urge everyone to stay safe and listen to law enforcement,” he posted on X.

This story will be updated.

Includes reporting by Press Association