Saturday 18 November 2023
Gardaí at scene of shooting incident in Finglas, victim in serious condition

Gardaí are currently at the scene.
53 minutes ago

GARDAÍ AND EMERGENCY services are currently at the scene of a shooting incident in Finglas, Dublin.

One individual was injured during the course of the incident, gardaí have said.

It is understood the person is in a serious condition.

The incident occurred shortly before 7pm.

More information to follow. 

Author
Jane Matthews
jane.matthews@thejournal.ie
