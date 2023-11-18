Gardaí at scene of shooting incident in Finglas, victim in serious condition

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
GARDAÍ AND EMERGENCY services are currently at the scene of a shooting incident in Finglas, Dublin.
One individual was injured during the course of the incident, gardaí have said.
It is understood the person is in a serious condition.
The incident occurred shortly before 7pm.
More information to follow.
