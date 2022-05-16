Two men arrested for Finglas shooting released from Garda custody without charge

TWO MEN ARRESTED after a man in his 20s was shot in a supermarket car park in the St Margaret’s Road area of Finglas on Friday have been released without charge.

Gardaí and emergency services were called to the scene in the North Dublin suburb at around 5pm in relation to what gardaí described in a statement as an apparent gunshot wound.

Advertisement

The two men, both in their 20s, were arrested and taken to Finglas Garda Station for questioning under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act.

One man was released without charge on Saturday evening and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The second man was released without charge yesterday evening.

The victim of the shooting was brought to the Mater Hospital. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information or anyone who may have witnessed the shooting to get in contact.

They are particularly keen for anyone with mobile phone or dash-cam footage to come forward.

Gardaí can be contacted at Finglas Garda Station 01 666 7500, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.