Ballinasloe

Witness appeal after shots fired at home in Co Galway overnight

The incident happened at a home in the Garbally Oaks area of Ballinasloe.
41 minutes ago

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING for witnesses after shots were fired at a home in Co Galway overnight. 

The incident happened at a home in the Garbally Oaks area of Ballinasloe. 

The property was criminally damaged during the incidents. 

There has been no reported injuries to people. 

Investigating gardaí in Ballinasloe are appealing to anyone who may have information in relation to this incident to contact them.

Any person who was the area of Garbally Oaks between 3am and 4am this morning and who may have mobile phone or dash cam footage is asked to make this available to Gardaí.

Anyone who may have information or footage is asked to contact Ballinasloe Garda Station on 090 963 1890, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

Author
Hayley Halpin
hayley@thejournal.ie
@HayleyHalpin1
