Gardaí investigating after man (40s) shot and injured at golf course in north Dublin

GARDAÍ ARE INVESTIGATING after a man was hospitalised following the discharge of a firearm in north county Dublin.
It is understand that the incident occurred at Corrstown Golf Club near the Laurestown area of Dublin shortly before 11pm last night.
A man, aged in his 40s, was taken to the Mater Hospital for treatment of what are understood to be non-life threatening injuries, a Garda spokesperson said.
There have been no arrests made at present.
One theory being explored, sources said, is that the firearm was legally held by a man who was permitted to shoot in the area, and was accidentally or unknowingly discharged at the injured party.
The Garda spokesperson said that enquiries into the matter are ongoing.
