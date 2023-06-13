Advertisement

Tuesday 13 June 2023
# Dublin
Gardaí investigating after man (40s) shot and injured at golf course in north Dublin
Investigators are probing whether the gun was legally held and discharged accidentally.
1 hour ago

GARDAÍ ARE INVESTIGATING after a man was hospitalised following the discharge of a firearm in north county Dublin.

It is understand that the incident occurred at Corrstown Golf Club near the Laurestown area of Dublin shortly before 11pm last night. 

A man, aged in his 40s, was taken to the Mater Hospital for treatment of what are understood to be non-life threatening injuries, a Garda spokesperson said. 

There have been no arrests made at present. 

One theory being explored, sources said, is that the firearm was legally held by a man who was permitted to shoot in the area, and was accidentally or unknowingly discharged at the injured party.

The Garda spokesperson said that enquiries into the matter are ongoing.  

Jane Moore & Niall O'Connor
