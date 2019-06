A MAN IN his 40s has been injured in a shooting in West Dublin this afternoon.

The incident happened in the Blakestown Road area of Mulhuddart shortly after 5pm.

Emergency services attended the scene and the man was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

It is understood he was shot in the stomach. The incident happened outside a local Lidl supermarket.

Investigations are ongoing.

With reporting from Michelle Hennessy and Garreth MacNamee.