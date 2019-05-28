Man killed in shooting in North Dublin this afternoon

A MAN HAS been killed in a shooting incident in Coolock, North Dublin this afternoon.
The incident happened at around 3.30pm in the Kilbarron Avenue area.
Gardaí and emergency services are currently at the scene.
More to follow.
