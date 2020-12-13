Gardaí investigating after man (20s) shot in leg in Wicklow

GARDAÍ ARE INVESTIGATING after a man (20s) was shot in the leg earlier today in Co Wicklow.
The incident occurred at around 7.15am at Hazelbrook Court in Rathnew.
The man received a gunshot wound to the leg and was taken to hospital. He is being treated for serious, but non-life threatening injuries.
Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information or footage who may have been in the area this morning to contact Wicklow Garda station on 0404 60140 or The Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111.
