Dublin: 11°C Wednesday 13 January 2021
Investigation launched after shots fired in Clare

The incident happened at around 11am this morning.

By Garreth MacNamee Wednesday 13 Jan 2021, 5:11 PM
Image: Leah Farrell
GARDAI HAVE LAUNCHED an investigation after shots were fired near Shannon in Clare.

The incident happened this morning in the Illaunamanagh area at around 11am. 

No injuries or damage to property was reported following the incident.

As part of the investigation, gardaí carried out a search of the area resulting in the seizure of a suspected firearm, which will now be sent for examination.

 

A garda spokesman said: “Gardaí are appealing for anyone who was on the area of between 10.30am and 11.30am, particularly road users with camera footage, to contact Shannon Garda Station on 061-365900, The Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666-111 or any Garda Station.

“No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.”

