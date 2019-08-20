This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Tuesday 20 August, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Police launch murder investigation after man shot dead in Co Down

The man’s body was discovered in a car in the Main Street area of the village just before 9pm.

By Cormac Fitzgerald Tuesday 20 Aug 2019, 7:19 AM
49 minutes ago 2,520 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4773825
Main Street in Waringstown.
Image: Google Street View
Main Street in Waringstown.
Main Street in Waringstown.
Image: Google Street View

POLICE IN NORTHERN Ireland have launched a murder investigation after a man was shot dead in Waringstown, Co Down last night. 

The man’s body was discovered in a car in the Main Street area of the village just before 9pm. 

Commenting on the death, SDLP Upper Bann MLA Dolores Kelly said the local community was in shock. 

“The local community is in shock this evening after the violent murder of a man in a shooting in Waringstown. This is a quiet, settled village and people are appalled that violence has been brought onto their streets,” she said. 

I would appeal to anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious in the area at around 10pm this evening to come forward and assist police with their investigation.

DUP MLA of the same area Carla Lockhart also condemned the shooting, calling for anyone with information to come forward. 

“It is shocking at anytime for someone to be shot in the constituency but more so in somewhere like Waringstown,” she said. 

“It is a generally quiet village with a thriving population and I would condemn this in the strongest terms.

My thoughts and prayers are with the family caught up in this incident and would appeal to anyone with information to come forward to the police.

Detective Chief Inspector Michelle Shaw said that man “was found in his vehicle which was parked at the rear of a filling station on Main Street in the village”.

“Our enquiries are at a very early stage and I am appealing for anyone with information that could potentially assist our investigation to please get in touch by calling 101,” he said. 

Or alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Cormac Fitzgerald
@cormfitz
cormac@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie