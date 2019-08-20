Police launch murder investigation after man shot dead in Co Down

POLICE IN NORTHERN Ireland have launched a murder investigation after a man was shot dead in Waringstown, Co Down last night.

The man’s body was discovered in a car in the Main Street area of the village just before 9pm.

Commenting on the death, SDLP Upper Bann MLA Dolores Kelly said the local community was in shock.

“The local community is in shock this evening after the violent murder of a man in a shooting in Waringstown. This is a quiet, settled village and people are appalled that violence has been brought onto their streets,” she said.

I would appeal to anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious in the area at around 10pm this evening to come forward and assist police with their investigation.

DUP MLA of the same area Carla Lockhart also condemned the shooting, calling for anyone with information to come forward.

“It is shocking at anytime for someone to be shot in the constituency but more so in somewhere like Waringstown,” she said.

“It is a generally quiet village with a thriving population and I would condemn this in the strongest terms.

My thoughts and prayers are with the family caught up in this incident and would appeal to anyone with information to come forward to the police.

Detective Chief Inspector Michelle Shaw said that man “was found in his vehicle which was parked at the rear of a filling station on Main Street in the village”.

“Our enquiries are at a very early stage and I am appealing for anyone with information that could potentially assist our investigation to please get in touch by calling 101,” he said.