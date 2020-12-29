#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 2°C Tuesday 29 December 2020
Advertisement

Ohio police officer fired over fatal shooting of black man

Officer Adam Coy shot Andre Hill and refused to give him first aid for several minutes.

By Press Association Tuesday 29 Dec 2020, 8:43 AM
56 minutes ago 4,561 Views 5 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5312190
Vigil held for Andre Hill in Columbus, Ohio on 26 December.
Image: AP/PA Images
Vigil held for Andre Hill in Columbus, Ohio on 26 December.
Vigil held for Andre Hill in Columbus, Ohio on 26 December.
Image: AP/PA Images

A WHITE OHIO police officer has been fired after bodycam footage showed him fatally shooting a 47-year-old black man who was holding a mobile phone — and then refusing to administer first aid for several minutes.

Columbus Police officer Adam Coy was fired hours after a hearing to determine his employment, Columbus Public Safety director Ned Pettus said in a statement.

“The actions of Adam Coy do not live up to the oath of a Columbus Police officer, or the standards we, and the community, demand of our officers,” the statement read.

The shooting of Andre Hill is a tragedy for all who loved him in addition to the community and our Division of Police.

Coy remains under criminal investigation for last week’s shooting.

The decision came after Pettus concluded a hearing to determine whether the actions taken by Coy in the moments before and after the fatal shooting on Tuesday were justified.

The public safety director upheld the recommendation of Police Chief Thomas Quinlan, who made a video statement on Christmas Eve, saying he had seen enough to recommend Coy be terminated.

Quinlan expedited the investigation and bypassed procedure to file two departmental charges alleging critical misconduct against Coy.

“This is what accountability looks like. The evidence provided solid rationale for termination,” Quinlan said after Coy’s termination.

“Mr Coy will now have to answer to the state investigators for the death of Andre Hill.”

Members of the local Fraternal Order of Police attended the hearing on behalf of Coy, who decided not to attend.

Coy and another officer had responded to a householder’s non-emergency call after 1am last Tuesday about a car in front of his house in the city’s north-west side that had been running, then shut off, then turned back on, according to a copy of the call released the following day.

Mayor Andrew Ginther said it remained unclear if that car had anything to do with Hill.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Police bodycam footage showed Hill emerging from a garage and holding up a mobile phone in his left hand seconds before he was shot.

There is no audio with the footage because the officer had not activated the body camera. An automatic “look back” feature captured the shooting without audio.

An investigation is also being conducted into the other officers who responded to the call, who Quinlan said also appear to have either failed to activate their body cameras or to render Hill aid.

He said any others who violated department protocols would be held accountable.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie