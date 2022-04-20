#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 8°C Wednesday 20 April 2022
Advertisement

Investigation launched after man is shot in Dublin 8

A vehicle was later discovered partially burnt out in Clondalkin, Dublin 22.

By Órla Ryan Wednesday 20 Apr 2022, 9:36 AM
1 hour ago 10,067 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5742685
File photo of a garda car
Image: Shutterstock/Damien Storan
File photo of a garda car
File photo of a garda car
Image: Shutterstock/Damien Storan

GARDAÍ ARE INVESTIGATING a shooting incident that occurred at approximately 11.50pm yesterday at a residence in the Pimlico Cottages area of Dublin 8.

A man in his 30s was injured and was taken to St James’s Hospital where his condition is currently described as stable.

A vehicle was discovered partially burnt out at Old Church Way, Clondalkin, Dublin 22, at approximately 12.15am today. This vehicle is currently being technically examined.

The scene at Pimlico Cottages is also currently preserved for a technical examination.

An incident room has been established at Kevin Street Garda Station. No arrests have been made at this time.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to come forward. Any road users who were travelling in the Pimlico Cottages/Ardee Street area between 11.30pm and midnight yesterday who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) are asked to make it available to gardaí.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kevin Street Garda Station on 01 666 9400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie