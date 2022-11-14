Police search for shooter after killing of three people at University of Virginia

A SHOOTER HAS killed three people at the University of Virginia, injuring two more.

The suspect is believed to be one of the college’s students, according to university president Jim Ryan, who said the shooting occurred around 10.30pm local time last night.

Classes have been cancelled today and only “designated essential employees” are to attend work.

Helicopters and police searched for a man considered to be “armed and dangerous,” the UVA Office of Emergency Management tweeted.

“This is a traumatic incident for everyone in our community, and we have cancelled classes for today,” Ryan said in a statement.

Counselling and psychological support are to made available to students and faculty.

Police in the state of Idaho are investigating a separate incident today in which four students were found dead in a home near another university campus, believed to be “the victims of homicide.”

Officers responded to a call in the town of Moscow, near the campus of the University of Idaho, about an unconscious individual.

“Upon arrival, officers discovered four individuals who were deceased,” police said in a statement.

“It is with deep sadness that I share with you that the university was notified today of the death of four University of Idaho students living off-campus believed to be victims of homicide,” University of Idaho president Scott Green said in a statement.

