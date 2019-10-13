This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Sunday 13 October, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Boy 'traumatised' after father shot in both ankles in front of him during west Belfast attack

The paramilitary-style attack occurred shortly after 10.30pm when three masked men forced their way into the home.

By Adam Daly Sunday 13 Oct 2019, 6:00 PM
20 minutes ago 1,561 Views 4 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4849721
Image: Niall Carson/PA
Image: Niall Carson/PA

POLICE IN NORTHERN Ireland are appealing for witnesses after a man in his 40s was shot in both ankles in front of his young son in west Belfast last night. 

The paramilitary-style attack occurred shortly after 10.30pm when three masked men forced their way into the home. 

After the shooting, the man’s son ran to the neighbours house to raise the alarm and police subsequently attended the scene. 

The man was transferred to hospital where he remains to undergo surgery.

PSNI Detective Inspector Kerry Brennan said the young boy was placed in a “reprehensible situation” and has been left “traumatised by the vicious and merciless actions of these thugs who hide behind masks”. 

“This is nothing short of emotional and psychological abuse of a child,” Brennan said.  

Those who are involved in these attacks do not represent the interests of this community, nor do they contribute anything to it. They do it to try and exert influence, or gain control of those they claim to represent.

Police are working to establish a motive for this “horrific attack” and are appealing to anyone with any information to come forward and contact the PSNI.

Local SDLP councillor Brian Heading said last night’s shooting was a violation of the desire of people in west Belfast to live in peace. 

“The group carrying out these actions are attempting to control a community through violence or the threat of violence. It did not work in the past and it will not work now,” he said. 

This was a particularly ruthless attack without any reason. Words of condemnation are not enough – political and community leaders need to voice their opposition to those carrying out these actions.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Adam Daly
@adamdaly52
adam@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie