Man sustains gunshot wounds and teen assaulted during incident in Co Wicklow

A MAN (40s) HAS sustained a number of gunshot wounds and another in his late teens has been assaulted during the course of an incident that occurred in Bellevue Hill in Delgany, Co Wicklow today.

The man who was shot was taken to hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries, and the teenager was also hospitalised with non-life threatening injuries,

The incident took place shortly after 4.30 pm. The scene at Bellevue Hill is currently being preserved for technical examination.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

A spokesperson said: “Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the Bellevue Hill area between 4:15pm and 4:45pm are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.”

“In particular, Gardaí are appealing to any person who observed a black saloon car in the Delgany area travelling to or from the N11 direction between 4:15pm and 4:45pm to come forward.

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact Greystones Garda station on 01 666 5800, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station,” they added.