Six people, including child, shot dead in Zagreb

A MAN SUSPECTED of shooting six people dead in Zagreb took his own life today after police tried to arrest him, Croatian authorities have said.

Local media reported that the suspect was the former spouse of one of the victims, who was killed along with her partner and four members of her family, including a child.

The man died by suicide “during the arrest operation”, police confirmed in a brief statement.

Neighbours raised the alarm late last night, police said, after hearing gunshots from the house in the Kajzerica area in the south of the capital.

The neighbourhood was sealed off and a manhunt launched.

The victims included “two men, three women and a child”, Zagreb police chief Marko Rasic told reporters.

Another child found at the same house was unharmed, he added.

