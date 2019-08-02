This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Six people, including child, shot dead in Zagreb

The suspect took his own life, police have confirmed.

By AFP Friday 2 Aug 2019, 10:11 AM
21 hours ago 32,849 Views 16 Comments
File photo of a police officer in Croatia
Image: Shutterstock/Ivan Smuk
File photo of a police officer in Croatia
File photo of a police officer in Croatia
Image: Shutterstock/Ivan Smuk

A MAN SUSPECTED of shooting six people dead in Zagreb took his own life today after police tried to arrest him, Croatian authorities have said.

Local media reported that the suspect was the former spouse of one of the victims, who was killed along with her partner and four members of her family, including a child.

The man died by suicide “during the arrest operation”, police confirmed in a brief statement.

Neighbours raised the alarm late last night, police said, after hearing gunshots from the house in the Kajzerica area in the south of the capital.

The neighbourhood was sealed off and a manhunt launched.

The victims included “two men, three women and a child”, Zagreb police chief Marko Rasic told reporters.

Another child found at the same house was unharmed, he added.

- © AFP 2019

AFP

