#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 12°C Friday 1 October 2021
Advertisement

Shop workers were the most likely to catch Covid-19 in the most recent two waves of the pandemic

Retail assistants, cashiers and checkout operators were the workers most likely to contract the virus in the second and third waves.

By Press Association Friday 1 Oct 2021, 2:51 PM
1 hour ago 5,091 Views 10 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5563108
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

RETAIL AND SUPERMARKET staff were hardest hit by Covid-19 in the last two waves of the pandemic in Ireland, new figures show.

Data from the Central Statistics Office shows retail assistants, cashiers and checkout operators were the workers most likely to contract the virus in the second and third waves of the pandemic.

The second wave of the virus lasted from August to November 2020 while the third wave is classified as late November 2020 to May 2021.

This was a significant shift from the early stages of the pandemic, when healthcare staff and social workers were most likely to catch the virus, making up 60% of cases among workers in April 2020.

The new figures show that in the first wave of Covid-19, as the country locked down, 6% of the total cases in workers were in nurses and midwives.

That level, the data indicates, fell to 4% in the next two waves of the virus.

Retail staff and checkout operators made up 6% of cases among all employees in the same time period.

The data shows how the places, as well as the people, where Covid-19 struck hardest shifted over the course of the pandemic.

“Analysing the cases over the first three waves of the pandemic, we can see that the profile of cases changed from the first wave, where cases were concentrated more in older age groups and in Dublin, to the second and third waves, where younger age groups were more likely to be infected and the cases were spread around the rest of the country,” CSO statistician Steven Conroy said.

In the first wave, Dublin became the epicentre of the pandemic in Ireland, accounting for over 50% of cases.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

This figure dropped to 31% and 35% in the next two waves as Covid-19 outbreaks spread beyond the capital.

Women remain more likely than men to contract Covid but the first wave saw the starkest difference when 54% of cases were female.

The data also shows that in the first wave, 19% of cases were in overcrowded homes – defined by the CSO as where there is more than one person per room.

This had dropped to 8% by the time the third wave struck.

While the data shows that rates of Covid-19 were similar regardless of how rich or deprived an area was by the time the third wave struck, in Dublin the poorest areas of the capital have consistently reported the highest rates of the virus.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (10)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie