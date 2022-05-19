#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 12°C Friday 20 May 2022
Advertisement

Shop worker hospitalised following attempted robbery at Dublin store

The man suffered an apparent laceration during the incident this evening.

By Céimin Burke Thursday 19 May 2022, 11:02 PM
1 hour ago 9,996 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5768811
The incident took place shortly before 8pm. File photo.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
The incident took place shortly before 8pm. File photo.
The incident took place shortly before 8pm. File photo.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

A SHOP WORKER was hospitalised during an attempted robbery at a retail store in Dublin this evening.

The incident took place at a premises on Clanbrassil Street in Dublin 8 shortly before 8pm.

It’s understood a man entered the shop and threatened the staff member at knife point before leaving on foot empty-handed.

The staff member, who is in his 20s, was injured in the course incident and was taken to hospital for treatment to an apparent laceration. His injuries are non-life threatening.

A spokesperson for the gardaí said no arrests have been made and enquiries are ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Kevin Street Garda station 01 6669400.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Céimin Burke
@CeiminB
ceimin@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie