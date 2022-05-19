Shop worker hospitalised following attempted robbery at Dublin store

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
A SHOP WORKER was hospitalised during an attempted robbery at a retail store in Dublin this evening.
The incident took place at a premises on Clanbrassil Street in Dublin 8 shortly before 8pm.
It’s understood a man entered the shop and threatened the staff member at knife point before leaving on foot empty-handed.
The staff member, who is in his 20s, was injured in the course incident and was taken to hospital for treatment to an apparent laceration. His injuries are non-life threatening.
A spokesperson for the gardaí said no arrests have been made and enquiries are ongoing.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Kevin Street Garda station 01 6669400.
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
COMMENTS (3)