Shop worker hospitalised following attempted robbery at Dublin store

The incident took place shortly before 8pm. File photo.

A SHOP WORKER was hospitalised during an attempted robbery at a retail store in Dublin this evening.

The incident took place at a premises on Clanbrassil Street in Dublin 8 shortly before 8pm.

It’s understood a man entered the shop and threatened the staff member at knife point before leaving on foot empty-handed.

The staff member, who is in his 20s, was injured in the course incident and was taken to hospital for treatment to an apparent laceration. His injuries are non-life threatening.

A spokesperson for the gardaí said no arrests have been made and enquiries are ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Kevin Street Garda station 01 6669400.