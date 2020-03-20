Poll: Will you make more of an effort to shop locally in the coming weeks?

THE OUTBREAK OF Covid-19 has seen many shops and restaurants shut their doors in recents weeks.

Some shops have turned their focus to online sales, but that’s not a route all businesses can take and thousands of jobs have already been lost around the country.

Cafes and restaurants have been particularly quick to pivot away from table service to takeaway. Some cafes – if they’re not staying open – have focused on the sale and delivery of coffee beans to customers, while many restaurants have also stepped up deliveries.

Will you be making an effort to help your local shops out?

We’re asking: Will you make more of an effort to shop locally in the coming weeks

