Friday 20 March, 2020
Poll: Will you make more of an effort to shop locally in the coming weeks?

Many shops and businesses around the country have already shut their doors as a result of Covid-19.

By Hayley Halpin Friday 20 Mar 2020, 8:13 AM
18 minutes ago 2,496 Views 4 Comments
Image: Shutterstock/Stokkete
Image: Shutterstock/Stokkete

THE OUTBREAK OF Covid-19 has seen many shops and restaurants shut their doors in recents weeks. 

Some shops have turned their focus to online sales, but that’s not a route all businesses can take and thousands of jobs have already been lost around the country. 

Cafes and restaurants have been particularly quick to pivot away from table service to takeaway. Some cafes – if they’re not staying open – have focused on the sale and delivery of coffee beans to customers, while many restaurants have also stepped up deliveries. 

Will you be making an effort to help your local shops out?

We’re asking: Will you make more of an effort to shop locally in the coming weeks 


Poll Results:

Yes, I'll make more of an effort (208)
No, I already shop locally for the most part (110)
No, I'll continue my regular shopping habits (32)
I'm not sure / no opinion (8)




Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
