All shops to be allowed to reopen from Monday

ALL SHOPS WILL be allowed to open their doors from next Monday with staggered hours.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has confirmed that retailers, regardless of size, will be able to lift the shutters under Phase Two of the Government’s ‘Road Map for Reopening’

“The shops that are reopening will be required to operate staggered hours opening no earlier than 10:30am and allocating dedicated time for the elderly, vulnerable and at risk,” Varadkar said.

Business Minister Heather Humphreys warned that consumers should get ready to queue and that “leisurely browsing” in shops would have to be replaced by “purposeful shopping”.

Shopping centres will also be able to open from 15 June.

All businesses that are reopening will have to comply with the government’s mandatory return-to-work health and safety protocols and ensure strict adherence to social distancing rules.

The Taoiseach also said that anyone who can work from home should do so for the time being.

Separately, the pandemic unemployment payment has also been extended into August, but it will be a two-tier payment from 29 June, Humphreys said.