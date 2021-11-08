Poll: Should shops that sell cigarettes to minors be banned from selling them for a few days?

SHOPS THAT SELL cigarettes to minors are to be automatically banned from selling them for up to a month, under new legislation.

The Business Post reports that this power is already available to judges who are dealing with breaches of tobacco control legislation. However, these new proposals would make it mandatory for them to impose suspension.

It also reported that retailers that are convicted of minor breaches of the tobacco legislation, such as failure to display warning signs, will have their tobacco retail licence withdrawn for between two and seven days.

