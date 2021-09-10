Restrictions on short stay visa processing will be lifted on Monday, Humphreys confirms

THE PROCESSING OF short stay entry visa applications is to resume next week, it has been announced.

The move will come into effect from Monday, 13 September and applications for short stay visas will open again from that date for the first time since March 2020.

This will benefit travellers from all countries which require a visa to enter Ireland, such as China, India, Pakistan and the Philippines.

The decision to temporarily cease processing short stay visa applications, except for emergency cases, applied to all countries and has been in place since 21 March 2020.

Today’s announcement is in line with the government’s next phase of response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

All travellers arriving into Ireland must continue to comply fully with all public health measures.

“As the pandemic situation continues to improve and international travel once again becomes a feature of our lives, I was pleased to inform my Cabinet colleagues this week of the resumption of short stay visa processing,” Minister for Justice Heather Humphreys said.

“I am sure it will be welcomed by many people who wish to travel to Ireland to visit, study or do business,” Humphreys said.

“We remain fully supportive of the current public health advice and all travellers arriving into Ireland must continue to comply fully with measures required by law including producing proof of vaccination recovery from Covid-19 or a negative PCR test,” she said.