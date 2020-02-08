This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Saturday 8 February, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Garda appeal after house shot at on two occasions in four days in Longford

The incidents occurred in the Corboy area of Edgeworthstown.

By Garreth MacNamee Saturday 8 Feb 2020, 12:53 PM
1 hour ago 4,013 Views 8 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4998154
Gardaí on patrol in Longford town.
Image: Eamonn Farrell
Gardaí on patrol in Longford town.
Gardaí on patrol in Longford town.
Image: Eamonn Farrell

GARDAÍ HAVE APPEALED for information after shots were fired at a home in Longford on two separate occasions in the last four days. 

The first incident happened at a premises in the Corboy area of Edgeworthstown at around 10.30pm on Tuesday. A similar incident occurred yesterday at the same premises at around 12.10pm. 

In the first incident, two shots were discharged and in the second incident, a single shot was fired. Gardaí said no injuries were reported.

A spokesman said: “Gardaí in Granard are asking roads users with dash cam footage and anyone with information and who may have been in the Corboy area or surrounding area on the evening of the 4th between 10-11pm and on the afternoon of the 7th between 12-1pm to contact Grandard Garda Station at 043 668 7667, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

“Gardaí are particularly interested in speaking with the driver and occupants of a white, saloon-type car which was seen in the area at the time of the incidents.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (8)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie