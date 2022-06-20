#Open journalism No news is bad news

Gardaí investigating after reports of shots fired in Finglas

A number of Garda units are at the scene.

By Emer Moreau Monday 20 Jun 2022, 4:59 PM
GARDAI ARE INVESTIGATING reports of shots fired at the Tolka Valley Road in Finglas.

Shortly before 3pm, Gardaí responded to the reports and a number of Garda units are at the scene.

There are no reports of any injures currently. Garda enquiries are ongoing.

More as we get it…

Emer Moreau
