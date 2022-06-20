Gardaí investigating after reports of shots fired in Finglas

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
GARDAI ARE INVESTIGATING reports of shots fired at the Tolka Valley Road in Finglas.
Shortly before 3pm, Gardaí responded to the reports and a number of Garda units are at the scene.
There are no reports of any injures currently. Garda enquiries are ongoing.
More as we get it…
