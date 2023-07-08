Shots fired at house in Armagh shortly after midnight

PSNI DETECTIVES ARE appealing for witnesses and information following a report of shots being fired at a house on the western outskirts of Armagh.

Detective Sergeant Wilson said: “Police received a report shortly after 12.30am on Saturday 8 July that a number of shots had been fired through a window at the rear of a property in the Callan Bridge Park area.”

“Damage was caused to the window and a surrounding PVC pane. A man and woman were inside the property at the time of the report – thankfully no injuries were reported.

“This was an extremely reckless attack, which could have had serious consequences and our enquiries are underway to determine what happened and who was involved.”





