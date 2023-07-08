Advertisement

Saturday 8 July 2023
Alamy Stock Photo
# PSNI
Shots fired at house in Armagh shortly after midnight
A number of shots were fired through a window at the rear of a house in the Callan Bridge Park area of the city.
8 minutes ago

PSNI DETECTIVES ARE appealing for witnesses and information following a report of shots being fired at a house on the western outskirts of Armagh.

Detective Sergeant Wilson said: “Police received a report shortly after 12.30am on Saturday 8 July that a number of shots had been fired through a window at the rear of a property in the Callan Bridge Park area.”

“Damage was caused to the window and a surrounding PVC pane. A man and woman were inside the property at the time of the report – thankfully no injuries were reported.

“This was an extremely reckless attack, which could have had serious consequences and our enquiries are underway to determine what happened and who was involved.”

Jamie McCarron
