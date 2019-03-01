Man killed in shooting in west Dublin

A MAN HAS been shot dead in an incident in west Dublin.

Emergency services and gardaí are currently at the scene of an incident in the Foxdene area.

They are responding to calls reporting shots being fired in the area shortly after 2pm.

It is understood a 42-year-old man has been shot dead in the incident.

Dublin Fire Brigade paramedics attended the scene and a fire engine was also sent to a nearby vehicle on fire.

With reporting by Michelle Hennessy and Garreth MacNamee