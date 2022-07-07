Gardaí investigate shots fired in Co Offaly

GARDAÍ ARE INVESTIGATING shots fired at a property in Co Offaly on Tuesday night.

No injuries were reported but gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

Around 11.30pm on Tuesday night, Gardaí received reports that shots had been fired at a property in Oakview, Clara, Co. Offaly.

No arrests have yet been made.

Gardaí are asking witnesses to make contact, including any road users with video footage such as from dash cameras.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tullamore Garda Station 057 932 7600 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.