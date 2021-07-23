#Open journalism No news is bad news

Garda investigation after shots fired over Tipperary railway line

A man has been arrested under the Offences Against the State Act following the incident.

By Eoghan Dalton Friday 23 Jul 2021, 3:29 PM
GARDAÍ ARE INVESTIGATING after shots were fired over a railway line in Tipperary.

A man has been arrested under the Offences Against the State Act following the incident.

It occurred on Tuesday on the rail line at Carrick-on-Suir, and Gardaí responded when they received calls from witnesses reporting seeing two men on the tracks in possession of a firearm. 

Four shots are understood to have been discharged, leading to Garda units from Carrick and Clonmel to attend the scene in the St John’s area on the outskirts of the town. 

Gardaí later executed two search warrants issued under Section 29 of the Offences Against the State Act 1939 on two homes in the town.

“During the course of these searches, a small quantity of drugs were recovered,” Gardaí said in a statement. 

One man, aged in his late 20s, was arrested and detained at Clonmel Garda Station under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act.

He was released from custody on Wednesday pending a file to the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Tipperary Gardaí have urged anyone with information in relation to the initial railway incident to contact Clonmel Garda Station on 0526177640.

