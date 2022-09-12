Poll: Should the legal age to buy cigarettes be increased?

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
A NEW REPORT from the Royal College of Physicians of Ireland says it’s time to raise the legal age to buy tobacco from 18 to 21.
The RCPI’s Policy Group on Tobacco has today launched the Tobacco 21 report, which was developed from national and international evidence analysed by the Institute of Public Health.
It says amending legislation to raise the minimum legal age for the sale of tobacco products “offers a proven approach to significantly reduce the numbers of teenagers and young adults becoming addicted to tobacco”.
But after what has been described as “decades of progress,” Professor Des Cox, Chair of the RCPI Policy Group on Tobacco, warns that “tobacco control is stagnating and we are actually seeing an uptick in use among teenage boys”.
We want to know: Would you support the legal age to buy tobacco being raised?
Poll Results:
