Poll: Should businesses be legally obliged to take cash?

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
A new retail banking review has said the Government should preemptively legislate to ensure that cash continues to be accepted by certain sectors and businesses.
The review found that in Ireland, consumers are already being impacted by some businesses refusing to accept cash. These challenges range from minor issues such as the inability to purchase a coffee in a café, to being unable to seek insurance from some companies that do not accept cash.
Currently, Euro notes and coins have the status of legal tender in Ireland, meaning that retail transactions are governed by contract law. In the context of this, where a business places no restrictions on the means of payment it is prepared to accept, it must accept legal tender when offered by a customer.
However, if a business specifies in advance of a transaction that payment must be in a form other than cash, the customer cannot subsequently claim a legal right to pay in cash, even if that cash is legal tender. This can be achieved, for example, by displaying signs at the cash till and at the store entrance.
So, today we want to know… Should businesses be legally obliged to take cash?
Making a difference A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation. For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.
Making a difference
A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article.
Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
COMMENTS (2)