Poll: Should disposable vapes be banned in Ireland?

UK, Germany and France have announced bans on single-use vapes.
11 minutes ago

THE UK ANNOUNCED a ban on disposable vapes yesterday in a bid to protect children’s heath and crack down on vaping among children.

Recent years have seen a rise in young people using vapes, with the number of children using vapes tripling in the last three years according to UK statistics.

The ban is also expected to apply to Northern Ireland

Tánaiste Micheál Martin has said he would like to a similar ban on disposable vapes in Ireland. A ban on the sale of vapes to under-18s was previously announced in December.

So today we’re asking: Should disposable vapes be banned in Ireland?


Poll Results:

Yes (199)
No (18)
Not sure (3)



