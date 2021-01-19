#Open journalism No news is bad news

Tuesday 19 January 2021
Poll: Should Ireland have a Vaccine Minister?

Fine Gael MEP Frances Fitzgerald has called for a dedicated Vaccine Minister.

By Orla Dwyer Tuesday 19 Jan 2021, 9:22 AM
Dr Fiona Moynihan preparing to administer the Moderna vaccine at the weekend.
Image: Sam Boal; Photocall Ireland
Dr Fiona Moynihan preparing to administer the Moderna vaccine at the weekend.
Dr Fiona Moynihan preparing to administer the Moderna vaccine at the weekend.
Image: Sam Boal; Photocall Ireland

INFORMATION ON IRELAND’S Covid-19 vaccine rollout often comes from Health Minister Stephen Donnelly, but there have been calls to instead put in place a Vaccine Minister.

Fine Gael MEP and former Tánaiste Frances Fitzgerald said there should be a separate minister in charge of the rollout of the Covid-19 vaccine.

She spoke to Newstalk Breakfast this morning and has spoken in recent days about the idea.

Labour leader Alan Kelly has previously called for a minister to be put solely in charge of the vaccine rollout, speaking about it in the Dáil and on the radio.

Responding to Kelly on this last month, the Taoiseach said a “good team” was in place with the High-Level Task Force on Covid-19 Vaccination. 

The UK appointed a Vaccine Deployment Minister last year – MP Nadhim Zahawi. 

So today we’re asking: Should Ireland have a Vaccine Minister? 


Poll Results:

No (543)
Yes  (318)


Orla Dwyer
