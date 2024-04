A DUBLIN MEP is calling for a levy to be introduced on “ultra fast fashion products” sold in Ireland.

It comes as the European Parliament is voting today to ban products made with forced labour from entering the European Union.

Barry Andrews MEP is calling for a levy “on hyper fast fashion”, saying it would make “these mass-produced, cheap, imported products less attractive to buyers and encourage spend on more sustainable clothing.”

In March, France’s lower house of parliament approved a bill that would introduce an environmental levy on fast fashion products, as well as a ban on fast fashion advertising.

So today we want to know: Should Ireland introduce a fast fashion levy?