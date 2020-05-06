Poll: Should pubs be allowed to reopen at the same time as cafés and restaurants?

AS IT STANDS, cafés and restaurants are to return on 29 June (phase three), and pubs will return on 10 August (phase five).

When asked why pubs can’t open at the same time as cafés and restaurants, Health Minister Simon Harris said that it’s not about the category businesses fall under, but whether they can maintain social distancing.

After that, the Licensed Vintners’ Association and the Vintners’ Federation of Ireland released their own strict plans under which pubs could open: including limited toilet access, no standing at the bar, and a max of six people per table.

So, do you think pubs should be allowed to reopen, under these radical plans, at the same time as cafés and restaurants?

