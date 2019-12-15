This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Poll: Should supermarkets stop selling some food at a loss at Christmas?

Larger shops sell fresh food at a loss to encourage sales on other goods.

By Orla Dwyer Sunday 15 Dec 2019, 9:45 AM
12 minutes ago 1,853 Views 4 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4934364
Christmas dinner.
Image: PA Archive/PA Images
Christmas dinner.
Christmas dinner.
Image: PA Archive/PA Images

SUPERMARKETS THIS WEEK will begin selling turkeys for as little as €8.99 as the pre-Christmas price war continues between retailers, the Sunday Times reports this morning. 

Last week, EU statistics agency Eurostat revealed that Irish households spend the second least amount on food and non-alcoholic drinks out of all EU member states. 

Irish households spend 8.7% of their expenditure on food and drinks, while households in Romania spend around 30%. 

Larger shops are selling fresh produce like vegetables at a loss to encourage sales on other goods, the Sunday Times said in their piece.

Selling below-cost was illegal in Ireland until 2006 and is still banned in other countries such as France. 

Horticulture executive at the Irish Farmers’ Association, Pat Farrell, told the paper that cut-price selling gives the public a “wrong impression” about the value of food. 

So today we’re asking: Should supermarkets stop selling some food at a loss at Christmas? 


Poll Results:

No (56)
Yes (36)
I don't know/I've no opinion (8)



About the author:

About the author
Orla Dwyer
@orladwyer_
orladwyer@thejournal.ie

