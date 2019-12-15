Poll: Should supermarkets stop selling some food at a loss at Christmas?

SUPERMARKETS THIS WEEK will begin selling turkeys for as little as €8.99 as the pre-Christmas price war continues between retailers, the Sunday Times reports this morning.

Last week, EU statistics agency Eurostat revealed that Irish households spend the second least amount on food and non-alcoholic drinks out of all EU member states.

Irish households spend 8.7% of their expenditure on food and drinks, while households in Romania spend around 30%.

Larger shops are selling fresh produce like vegetables at a loss to encourage sales on other goods, the Sunday Times said in their piece.

Selling below-cost was illegal in Ireland until 2006 and is still banned in other countries such as France.

Horticulture executive at the Irish Farmers’ Association, Pat Farrell, told the paper that cut-price selling gives the public a “wrong impression” about the value of food.

So today we’re asking: Should supermarkets stop selling some food at a loss at Christmas?

