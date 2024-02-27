Poll: Should tanning beds be banned?

A DERMATOLOGIST HAS called for tanning beds to be banned amid concerns about a rise in skin cancer cases.

Professor Caitríona Ryan told Newstalk Breakfast that one session on a sunbed can increase the risk of skin cancer by 60%.

Skin cancer is the most common cancer in Ireland. Over 13,000 new cases are diagnosed every year, with the National Cancer Registry of Ireland expecting this number to double by 2040.

You currently have to be over 18 years of age to use a sunbed after the law changed in 2014, but should they be banned altogether?

So today we’re asking: Should tanning beds be banned?

