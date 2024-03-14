Advertisement
Passengers at Dublin Airport Leah Farrell/RollingNews
Your Say

Poll: Should the passenger cap at Dublin Airport be increased?

DAA have applied to Fingal County Council to increase the cap.
14
4.9k
1 hour ago

THE TAOISEACH HAS said the passenger cap at Dublin Airport should be increased.

The cap currently sits at 32 million passengers, with airport operator DAA applying to Fingal County Council to have the cap increased to 40 million.

Speaking to media at Boston Airport yesterday, the Taoiseach added: “Not only will it improve our connectivity for business… it will also help bring airfares down”.

The issue has been growing more political after Ryanair boss, Michael O’Leary, accused Transport Minister Eamon Ryan of sending out the message that the country is “closed for business”.

Those against raising the cap have said that an additional eight million passengers will increase carbon emissions, with People Before Profit TD Paul Murphy saying that it is “not sustainable” in terms of climate targets.

Dublin Airport’s ‘carbon per passenger’ figure for December 2023 was 1kg – the equivalent emissions of driving a petrol car 15,000km.

So today we’re asking: Should the passenger cap at Dublin Airport be increased?


Poll Results:

Yes (1135)
No (414)
Unsure (66)
No interest/No opinion (19)

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Sadbh Cox
sadbh@thejournal.ie
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
14
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     