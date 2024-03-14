Poll: Should the passenger cap at Dublin Airport be increased?

THE TAOISEACH HAS said the passenger cap at Dublin Airport should be increased.

The cap currently sits at 32 million passengers, with airport operator DAA applying to Fingal County Council to have the cap increased to 40 million.

Speaking to media at Boston Airport yesterday, the Taoiseach added: “Not only will it improve our connectivity for business… it will also help bring airfares down”.

The issue has been growing more political after Ryanair boss, Michael O’Leary, accused Transport Minister Eamon Ryan of sending out the message that the country is “closed for business”.

Those against raising the cap have said that an additional eight million passengers will increase carbon emissions, with People Before Profit TD Paul Murphy saying that it is “not sustainable” in terms of climate targets.

Dublin Airport’s ‘carbon per passenger’ figure for December 2023 was 1kg – the equivalent emissions of driving a petrol car 15,000km.

So today we’re asking: Should the passenger cap at Dublin Airport be increased?

