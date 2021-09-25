Poll: Should the Government increase the minimum wage in the budget?

THERE HAVE BEEN murmurings that there will be an increase to the minimum wage in the upcoming budget.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said the rising cost of living needed to be accounted for in both social welfare rates and wages.

Earlier this month the CSO recorded that 12-month inflation in August 2021 was 2.8%, the highest level in 10 years.

Currently, the national minimum wage is €10.20 per hour after it increased by €0.10 on 1 January 2021.

Today we are asking you: Should the Government increase the minimum wage in the budget?

