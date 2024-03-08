Poll: Should there be a ban on fossil fuel advertising?

PEOPLE BEFORE PROFIT TD Paul Murphy is calling for a ban on advertising of fossil fuels and fossil fuel transport.

Introducing the bill to the Dáil on Tuesday, Murphy said it would be a “small step in combating the climate catastrophe which is unfolding around us”.

He added that tobacco advertising was banned because of the public health threat, and that it’s time to do the same with the advertising of fossil fuels, fossil fuel vehicles and flights.

So today we’re asking: Should there be a ban on fossil fuel advertising?

