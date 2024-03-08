Advertisement
Alamy Stock Photo
Your Say

Poll: Should there be a ban on fossil fuel advertising?

The ban would include advertising of fossil fuel transport, such as cars and flights.
8
1.7k
43 minutes ago

PEOPLE BEFORE PROFIT TD Paul Murphy is calling for a ban on advertising of fossil fuels and fossil fuel transport.

Introducing the bill to the Dáil on Tuesday, Murphy said it would be a “small step in combating the climate catastrophe which is unfolding around us”.

He added that tobacco advertising was banned because of the public health threat, and that it’s time to do the same with the advertising of fossil fuels, fossil fuel vehicles and flights.

So today we’re asking: Should there be a ban on fossil fuel advertising?


Poll Results:

No (482)
Yes (263)
Unsure (34)
No interest, no opinion (24)

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Sadbh Cox
sadbh@thejournal.ie
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
8
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     