Poll: Should tourists stop groping the Molly Malone statue?

THE BRONZE STATUE of Molly Malone has long been a symbol of Dublin, but now there’s a call for people to “leave Molly mAlone”.

Busker Tilly Cripwell has started the campaign following a supposed “tradition” by tourists to grope the statue’s breasts for “good luck”.

The monument on Suffolk Street has become discoloured due to people rubbing her chest.

The statue has also been vandalised in protest of people touching Molly Malone.

So today we’re asking: Should tourists stop groping the Molly Malone statue?

