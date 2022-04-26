#Open journalism No news is bad news

Dublin: 9°C Tuesday 26 April 2022
Poll: Should the voting age be lowered to 16?

The minimum voting age is 16 in some countries including Scotland and Wales.

By Orla Dwyer Tuesday 26 Apr 2022, 8:44 AM
1 hour ago 8,470 Views 20 Comments
File image of people voting in Dublin in the 2020 general election.
Image: Sam Boal
File image of people voting in Dublin in the 2020 general election.
File image of people voting in Dublin in the 2020 general election.
Image: Sam Boal

YOUNG PEOPLE WANT the voting age to be lowered to 16, according to a new research report published by the Children’s Rights Alliance.

The youth-led research report aims to better understand children’s knowledge of their own rights and identify education gaps to be addressed.

The report recommends that the voting age should be lowered and that schools should provide education on children’s rights. 

The minimum voting age is 16 in some countries including Scotland and Wales. 

So today we’re asking: Should the voting age be lowered to 16? 


Poll Results:

No  (1167)
Yes (275)
I don't know  (32)



About the author:

About the author
Orla Dwyer
@orladwyer_
orladwyer@thejournal.ie

