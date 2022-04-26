Poll: Should the voting age be lowered to 16?

File image of people voting in Dublin in the 2020 general election.

File image of people voting in Dublin in the 2020 general election.

YOUNG PEOPLE WANT the voting age to be lowered to 16, according to a new research report published by the Children’s Rights Alliance.

The youth-led research report aims to better understand children’s knowledge of their own rights and identify education gaps to be addressed.

The report recommends that the voting age should be lowered and that schools should provide education on children’s rights.

The minimum voting age is 16 in some countries including Scotland and Wales.

Advertisement

So today we’re asking: Should the voting age be lowered to 16?

