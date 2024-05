GETTING RID OF best before dates would dramatically reduce food waste in Ireland, Social Democrats TD Jennifer Whitmore has said.

A best before date tells people when the quality of a food will begin to get worse, meaning it might lose its flavour and texture, but would be still safe to eat, according to Safefood.

A use-by date on the otherhand, tells people when a food will become unsafe to eat and should not be consumed after this date has passed.

Whitmore told the Joint Committee on Environment and Climate Action yesterday that a million tonnes of food is thrown away in Ireland every year, and that removing best before dates would help combat that.

Whether you always follow the best before date or not, we want to know if they should be done away with.

So today we’re asking: Should we get rid of ‘best before’ dates?