Poll: Should you be able to claim tax back on your gym membership?

A GALWAY COUNCILLOR has said that gym memberships should qualify as an allowable health expense when claiming tax back.

Speaking on GalwayBayFM, Fianna Fáil Councillor Albert Dolan said this proposal would act as a reward for people who prioritise their wellbeing.

Councillor Dolan explained: “Similar to any other health expense, this could be claimed back at the standard rate”.

Advertisement

“So for example if you paid €500 in gym membership last year, you could claim back 20% and get €100 back”.

Councillor Dolan says he has written to the Minister for Finance on the measure.

Senator Malcolm Byrne voiced his support for the idea on X, adding that he would also raise it with Finance Minister Michael McGrath.

So today we’re asking: Should you be able to claim tax back on your gym membership?