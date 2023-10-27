Advertisement

Friday 27 October 2023
Alamy Clontarf promenade in Dublin last week
Status yellow rain warning issued for Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford and Wicklow this weekend
The UK Met Office has issued a yellow rain warning for Antrim and Down.
Updated 3 hours ago

LAST UPDATE | 3 hours ago

MET ÉIREANN HAS issued a status yellow rain warning for Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford and Wicklow days after extreme flooding hit the southeast.

The warning will be in effect from 5pm tomorrow, Saturday, until 4am on Sunday.

While today will see a mixture of sunny spells and showers, heavy downpours and thunderstorms are possible in some areas and the risk of spot flooding remains.

Temperatures will reach highs of 13 or 14 degrees in light to moderate southeasterly winds. It will be fresher along the coast.

Showers will persist overnight with a continued chance of thundery downpours and spot flooding. Temperatures may drop to 8 degrees.

The UK Met Office has issued a yellow rain warning for Antrim and Down. It will stay in place until 6pm tomorrow, Saturday.

In the Republic, Saturday will be another day of a mixture of sunny spells and showers. Cloudy skies and temperatures of no more 14 degrees are expected.

the-changing-autumn-colours-of-st-stephens-green-on-a-fine-october-morning Alamy The changing autumn colours of St Stephen's Green on an October morning Alamy

Sunday morning is forecast to be cloudy and wet, with fog lingering in places, especially near the southern coastline. More sunny spells and some showers will populate the rest of the day.

Bank Holiday Monday is to look much the same, but with a risk of thunderstorms causing spot flooding. Further heavy showers are expected on Monday night, with temperatures falling as low as 4 degrees. 

Author
Mairead Maguire
mairead@thejournal.ie
