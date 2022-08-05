Man who died after getting into difficulty in Ballybunion, Co Kerry named locally

ONE OF THE two people who died after getting into difficulty off a Co Kerry beach has been named locally and described as a “popular”, “well-liked” member of his community.

The man (50s) has been named as Desmond Byrne from Lecarrow village in Co Roscommon.

The woman who also died in the incident, understood to be Desmond’s sister, had been living in a Scandinavian country. She was aged in her 60s.

It is understood the incident is being treated as a tragic accident.

A garda spokesperson said post-mortem examinations will take place in “due course”.

Gardaí and emergency services were alerted at around 6pm yesterday evening after the siblings got into difficulty in the water at Ballybunion beach.

“They were taken from the water and pronounced dead a short time later. The bodies of both have been removed from the scene by ambulance to the mortuary in University Hospital Kerry,” the garda spokesperson said.

Desmond was a member of the Lecarrow Lazers Cycling Club.

Chair of the club Noel Galvin said he will be a “big loss” to the village and the cycling club.

“It’s a huge tragedy and people are just finding it hard to comprehend what went on, what happened. It’s just terrible,” Galvin told RTÉ radio’s News at One.

“The whole community here is just shocked and saddened.

“He was a very prominent member of our community, he was a very popular member of our local cycling club.

“It’s just terrible, terrible news.”

He said Desmond had a carpet-fitting business for a number of years and is “known well throughout the midlands”.

He was also involved in charity cycles and other fundraiser events within the community.

“We’re only a small parish and he was active in everything that we did within the parish. Any fundraiser that we had, he was always there, always helping out or else fundraising himself. He was well liked and he’ll be well missed.”

Local councillor Robert Beasley told The Journal last night that people in Ballybunion were “shocked” by the incident.

“We’re not familiar with that kind of tragedy in Ballybunion, thanks be to God, but this is a terrible day for the town,” he said.

“Everyone seems shocked and bewildered. One death through drowning is bad, but two is a terrible, terrible shock. People are in awe, really, both visitors and locals alike. Completely shell shocked.”

Additional reporting by Niall O’Connor.