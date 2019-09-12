This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 18 °C Thursday 12 September, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Hospital seeks to have seriously ill child made ward of court so he can undergo treatment

The court heard the child’s father is opposed to the boy undergoing the severe course of treatment.

By Aodhan O Faolain Thursday 12 Sep 2019, 4:40 PM
13 minutes ago 1,956 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4806644
Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

THE HIGH COURT has been asked to make orders allowing a very ill young child to undergo certain a severe course of medical treatment aimed at saving his life.

The child, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, is suffering from a potentially fatal
illness, and has been receiving treatment for approximately a year.

The High Court heard that the child’s prognosis is poor, and his chances of survival are not good.

However, his treating physicians believe that the best course of action is to continue to treat the child’s illness.

The doctors have proposed that the child undergo a certain form of treatment, which has potentially strong side effects, the court heard.

The court heard that a difference of opinion has emerged with the child’s family, and the child’s father is opposed to his child undergoing the treatment that has been proposed by the doctors.

As a result, the child’s doctors are legally unable to obtain the consent required that would allow them to carry out the proposed treatments on the child.

Arising out of the lack of consent,  the hospital where the child is being treated, represented in court by barrister Sara Jane O’Brien Bl, has asked the High Court to make the child a ward of court.

If the court acceded to that application it would allow the child to be taken into temporary custody so his doctors could administer the prescribed treatment.

The matter was briefly mentioned before Mr Justice Tony O’Connor today, who said that the case was very sad and troubling.

The judge granted the hospital permission to serve short notice of its motion seeking to make the child a ward of court on the relevant parties.

The application was made on an ex-parte basis, and the judge made the motion returnable to next Tuesday’s sitting of the High Court.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Aodhan O Faolain

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie