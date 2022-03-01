People waiting longer to access specialist eating disorder care

WAITING TIMES FOR specialist eating disorder care have grown over the past three years, new figures have shown.

Over 90% of people were assessed by the three specialist HSE community teams within eight weeks of referral in 2019 but this dropped to 73% in 2021.

The same trend occurred in treatment waiting times with over 90% accessing treatment within eight weeks of assessment in 2019, with a drop to 72% last year.

“Every percentage point is a person and every person who doesn’t receive early and timely treatment risks suffering for longer than they should have to,” a spokesperson for CARED Ireland – a voluntary group of parents and carers of people with eating disorders – told Noteworthy.

They added that this drop was “not surprising given the surge in eating disorders as well as relapses because adequate services are just not there”.

Is it not obvious to the health service that it is creating more work for itself by ignoring this one important but well known fact? Eating disorders don’t wait.

The figures were released by the National Clinical Programme for Eating Disorders (NCPED) as part of Eating Disorder Awareness Week. When asked what the NCPED is doing to address this drop, a spokesperson for the HSE did not respond in time for publication.

The latest data also showed that there were twice as many assessments and inpatient admissions last year by these specialist teams compared to 2020. The increase in demand for the service was in line with a “global rise in eating disorders” since the onset of Covid, according to the report.

This data only covers people seen by the three specialist community teams currently in place. Our SILENT TREATMENT investigation – published on Sunday – reported that the HSE mental health systems do not capture data by clinical diagnosis so waiting list and other data is not available for the majority of eating disorder patients.

The CARED Ireland spokesperson said that “colourful graphics showing recovery rates are meaningless when they exclude the vast majority and focus only on those few lucky enough to access services through the three existing centres”.

Noteworthy also reported that four years on from the launch of the NCPED, just three of the 16 specialist community hubs are in place, with only 55% of the staff for three further teams promised for 2021 recruited to date.

The findings of our investigation were raised in the Dáil today by Social Democrats TD Holly Cairns who said that “despite continued assurance” from both the Mental Health and Health Ministers “there is worryingly little progressing”.

In response Minister Butler referenced the latest statistics with over 500 people referred to the specialist teams in 2021. “When the clinical programme was put in place in 2018, they assumed at that time, judging by the correspondence and data that they had, there would be approximately 60 people referred into eating disorder teams.”

She added that “it is slow but progress is being made and to have 44 new clinical people into the eating disorder teams all over the country is very welcome”.

